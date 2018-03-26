MUMBAI: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals from suburban Kandivali for staying in the country without valid documents, police said.

The eight were nabbed following a raid by Charkop unit of the ATS in Kandivali's Laljipada area yesterday night, officials said.

"They have confessed that they are citizens of Bangladesh. Two had managed to procure PAN and Aadhaar cards as well. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Passport( Entry Into India) Rules, the Foreigners Act and the IPC," he said.

Police said that they had been remanded in police custody till March 31 and further investigations were underway.