BAREILLY: The engine of Triveni Express derailed near Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly junction on Sunday.

The train that was coming from Lucknow derailed at Chanahati.

Soon after the incident was reported to the railway control office, the concerned officials reached the spot and at present are looking into the matter.

Other trains have been stopped for precaution.

No loss of life or property has been reported yet.

The reason behind the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited...