LUCKNOW: A wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was today arrested following an encounter with the police in the Tarwa area of Azamgarh district.

Sunil Ram alias Sipahi was intercepted by the police during a routine checking, the police said.

Sipahi opened fire at the policemen, who retaliated and overpowered him following a chase, a police officer said.

Sipahi, who received bullet injuries in the encounter, was rushed to a hospital, from where he was referred to Varanasi.

He was wanted in over a dozen criminal cases.

In a major crackdown on criminals in western Uttar Pradesh yesterday, three wanted law-breakers were killed while six others arrested in seven encounters in four districts, in which six policemen were also injured.