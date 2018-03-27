PORT BLAIR: The Andaman and Nicobar Administration has finally collected and sent fish samples, which had allegedly caused fish poisoning to more than 50 people, to labs at Chennai for Analysis.

Recently in two different fish poisoning cases, more than 50 people became the victim of fish poisoning in South Andaman region, after consuming a particular variety of fish.

Although people affected are alleging that they are victim of dangerous chemicals like formalin being used for preservation of fish in Andaman, the administration for sometimes had maintained maintained that the fish poisoning was because of consumption of a particular variety of fish, namely Twin Spotted Snapper locally known as Kutha Bhetki, and also cautioned public not to consume the said fish anymore.

After various media units reported this matter and raised the issue that in these both cases food samples were not sent for analysis, the Andaman Nicobar Administration has now taken quick steps to collect fish samples from the victims and send it to Mainland for food for analysis in Chennai Labs.

The Andaman and Nicobar Administration also faced huge media criticism over the fact that the administration does not have a Food Analyst.

When contacted the Food Safety Commissioner of Andaman Nicobar Island Mr. Udit Prakash Rai today said that long ago a food analyst was recruited by UPSC for Andaman Nicobar Island but the person never joined the unit in Andaman and now the Administration is planning to recruit one food analyst and other staffs on contractual basis and set up a lab so that food samples can be analyzed in Andaman Nicobar Island.

However, he said that presently Food Safety unit has a small basic lab in Andaman.