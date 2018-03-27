AURANGABAD: Sanket Jaibhay, prime accused in Sanket Kulkarni murder case, called up the latter's "girlfriend" after the crime on Friday and told her that he had eliminated his "competitor", a police official said today.

Though Jaibhay is in the police custody, three of his accomplices are still at large, even four days after the incident.

Jaibhay allegedly knocked down Kulkarni (19) with his car and repeatedly ran over him, following an altercation between the two over the girl who hails from Pune.

According to police, Jaibhay was jealous of Kulkarni's proximity with the girl.

The deceased, a native of Pathri tehsil in Parbhani district, was studying in Pune.

On March 23, Jaibhay allegedly called up Kulkarni and asked him to come to Kamgar Chowk in Aurangabad to sort out the issue between them.

Mukundwadi police station inspector Premsagar Chandramore said the hunt was on for other accused who had accompanied Jaibhay in his car on the day of the incident.

He said Jaibhay showed no remorse during interrogation.

According to a police official, Jaibhay told his interrogators that he had called up Kulkarni's "girlfriend" after the incident and told her that he had eliminated his competitor.

He also said Jaibhay had allegedly stabbed Kulkarni in Pune some months back following a brawl.

"The accused has no regrets over the gruesome crime he had committed.

He casually told the girl that he had killed Kulkarni," said ACP Nagnath Kode.

When asked whether Jaibhay and other accused used a firearm to threaten Kulkarni, Kode said the police have not found any evidence in this regard.