NEW DELHI: Accepting that the tweet by its IT chief Amit Malviya which declared the Karnataka election date before the Election Commission's announcement was wrong, the BJP clarified its position, saying the tweet was based on a television channel report.

"This should not have happened, I agree," senior Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader and Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told reporters after meeting the Election Commission (EC), along with Bhupender Yadav, Anil Baluni and other party leaders.

Earlier in the day, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya announced the date of the Karnataka Assembly polls ahead of the Election Commission and then deleted the tweet.

"We explained to the Election Commission on the confusing tweet on election dates by our IT chief that it was based on a TV channel (report) that reported the news on the basis of a source. There was no intention to hurt the prestige of the Election Commission," said Naqvi.

He said respect, independence and impartiality of the Election Commission is important to the BJP and that there should not be any attempt to undermine the institution.

Stating that the BJP respects the democratic process, Rajya Sabha member Bhupender Yadav said: "Karnataka Congress IT chief Srivatsa also tweeted about the election date before the announcement by the Election Commission and later tweeted a clarification confirming his earlier tweet."

"Unfortunately, Congress party always tries to make a mountain out of a molehill, whereas it should introspect. BJP has always respected the country's constitutional bodies, strengthening them democratically. We have explained to the EC," said Yadav.