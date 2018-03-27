RAIPUR: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district was hacked to death, police said on Tuesday.

Jagadish was talking to some people near his house on Monday evening when five people attacked him with sharp weapons, Inspector General of Police (Bastar) Vivekananda Sinha said.

"We are probing the matter and working to find out whether Maoists are behind the attack or if there is some political rivalry," Sinha said.

Several leaders from the area who supported the BJP have been killed by Maoists.