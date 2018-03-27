NEW DELHI: The CBI on Tuesday filed a case against unidentified persons for illegally cloning the official website of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) with an intention to cheat job seekers applying through the web portal, an official said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) move comes over a month after a complaint was made by P.P. Pandey, General Manager RVNL, a government company under the administrative control of Railway Ministry, on February 8.

In its complaint, RVNL alleged that "some unscrupulous elements opened a website with the address www.rvnl.in which is a exact copy of its official website www.rvnl.org".

"Fraud recruitment notices are being uploaded and information regarding interviews dates published with an intention to fraud the people who may be applying for a job using this website," the complaint said.

RVNL said its official website is used to disseminate information regarding the working of the company, its achievements and other related information. "Whenever, recruitments are done, advertisements are uploaded on the official website for information of public. However, no recruitment is being done as on date," it said.