NEW DELHI: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said today that the 15th Finance Commission chairman N K Singh has assured him that the panel would do no injustice to states that have done well in controlling population.

"Met Chairman, 15th Financial Commission, and represented about the concerns regarding allocations to progressive states.

He has assured me that the terms of reference are such that there shall be no injustice to states that have performed well in population regulation," Madhav said in a tweet.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had claimed in a tweet that the Centre has asked the commission to use 2011 census data instead of that of 1971 to determine devolution of taxes.

"This will further affect the interests of the south: we need to resist," he had said.

Leaders from other southern states such as Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have also voiced their concerns.