MUMBAI: The Union government shall keep no stone unturned to celebrate Ambedkar birth anniversary at the UN, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said here on Monday.

The UN had last year declared that it shall celebrate the 125 th birth anniversary of Ambedkar. However, former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar had recently alleged that the UN has dropped the plan this year after objections raised by India’s permanent envoy at the UN. Athawale was replying to media queries in this regard.

“Modi government is very proactive over issues related to Dr Ambedkar and Dalits in general. I don’t think the issue of celebration at UN is related to the union government or the Indian mission in the US. However, I shall speak to appropriate authorities and would assure that the government shall keep no stone unturned to make the anniversary celebrated at the UN,” Athawale said.

While replying to queries on the arrest of Bhima-Koregaon violence accused Sambhaji Bhide, Athawale said that his party is of opinion that the police should verify facts before going in for arresting anyone in the case.

However, he also made it clear that he doesn’t think that the ‘Elgar Rally’ at Pune where Jignesh Mewani along with several others made fiery speeches was not the cause of the violence on January 1.

“I had visited the place on December 31 as I realized there was some tension after a banner giving information on Govind Gaikwad at Vadhu was torn down. However, when I asked the police they said that they have defused the tension and there won’t be any problem,” Athawale said.

Athawale also criticized Adv Prakash Ambedkar over his remarks that Naxalites are the friends of the nation.

“Though demands being raised by Naxals might be justified, their violent ways are not acceptable to us. Dr B R Ambedkar had condemned violent ways which Naxals use and such ways can’t be friendly to nation,” Athawale said.