NEW DELHI: The government may not be able to submit its action plan on the demands on fair crop remuneration, Lokpal appointment and electoral reforms on Tuesday as decided due to the prolonged discussion on the issue, social activist Anna Hazare said.

Hazare, who is on indefinite hunger strike since Friday, told reporters that the action plan may be submitted on Wednesday.

"A minister had met me yesterday (Monday) and had said he would be back tomorrow (Tuesday). However, I have been told by the government that the discussion on our demands was still underway at the PMO (Prime Minister's Office). They need more time. If it takes more time, the government will come to us tomorrow (Wednesday)," he said.

Hazare had asked the government to provide with details of how the execution would happen along with timeline.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has left for Delhi to take part in the discussion, he added.

Hazare said he had lost 5.5 kg on the fifth day of his fast and was exhausted.

On Monday, Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan had met Hazare and reportedly assured him that the Modi government was ready to accept the demands.

Hazare has been pressing for setting up a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states to probe corruption cases, bring in new electoral reforms and implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Committee report to address the agrarian crisis in the country.

The crowd at the Ramlila Maidan had grown thinner on Monday. However, it witnessed considerable increase on Tuesday with over 3,000 people participated in the agitation.