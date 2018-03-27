SRINAGAR: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba concluded his two-day visit to the State on Tuesday after reviewing Kashmir’s overall security situation with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and top security officials.

An official spokesman said Gauba called on Mehbooba here this morning.

“During the meeting, Union Home Secretary held extensive discussions with the CM on the overall security and law and order situation in the State,” he said.

Sources said Mehbooba briefed Gauba about the overall security and developmental scenario in the State.

They said she stressed that security forces should follow the Standard Operational Procedure (SOP) while conducting anti-militancy operations and dealing with the law and order situation in Valley and avoid collateral damage and civilian casualties at all costs.

After his interaction with CM, Gauba left for national capital.

Earlier, the Union Home Secretary visited CRPF camp at Lethpora in south Kashmir, which was stormed by Jaish-e-Mohammad Fidayeen on December 31 last year. Four CRPF men and four policemen and three fidayeen were killed in the two-day long encounter inside the camp.

J&K police chief, Special DGP CRPF (J&K Zone), IGP Kashmir, IG CRPF and other top police, paramilitary and army officials also accompanied Gauba.

Sources said the Home Secretary was briefed by security officials about the measures taken to prevent fidayeen attacks by militants.

They said Gauba was informed that security forces have increased security around the camps and men are on high alert to thwart militant attacks on camps.

Gauba, according to sources, told security officials that they should remain alert and vigilant to thwart militant attacks and foil any attempt by militant to breach the security of the camps.

The Home secretary had yesterday chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar after arriving in Srinagar.

In the meeting, he had expressed concern over local youth joining militancy in Valley. He had also expressed concern over killing of five security men in an encounter with militants at Halmatpora area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Sources said Gauba directed the army officials to take additional measures and strengthen counter infiltration grid to prevent infiltration of militants into Jammu and Kashmir from across the LoC and International Border (IB).