RANCHI: The Jharkhand government has initiated disciplinary action against a senior police officer in connection with the 2016 Rajya Sabha polls, an official said on Tuesday.

"Based on the Election Commission (EC)'s directive, Chief Minister Raghubar Das has approved initiation of disciplinary action against Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Anurag Gupta in connection with the 2016 Rajya Sabha election," the official told IANS.

Earlier this month, the Commission had asked the state government to lodge an FIR against the ADG after it was alleged that he tried to influence legislators to vote in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Former Minister and Congress leader Yogendra Sao had released an audio tape of his conversation with Gupta in which the officer was asking a legislator to vote for the BJP.

The legislator in the audio clip was Sao's wife.

The Home Department is likely to take action in the next few days.

The BJP had then won both Rajya Sabha seats.