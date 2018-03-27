JODHPUR: Tableau of the Rajasthan murderer, who is accused of killing a Muslim labourer from West Bengal in December last year, was taken out in Jodhpur to honour him on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The killer, Shambhu Lal Regar was seen on video hacking the victim to death and setting his body on fire in Rajsamand district last year.

He himself had got the act recorded on video and uploaded it to social media, which triggered nationwide outrage.

Rajasthan: Tableau taken out in Jodhpur on #RamNavami to honour murderer, who hacked a man to death & set the body on fire in Rajsamand last year. The killer, Shambhu Lal, had also recorded the act on video & uploaded it on social media, in December. pic.twitter.com/ApbH7SsCkJ — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018

Shambhu has been serving jail term since December 2017 after a case was registered against him.

Mohammed Afrazul's killer Regar (Video screengrab)

On December 6 last year, 36-year-old Regar first hacked Afrazul and then burnt him to death in Rajsamand. He recorded the entire act with the help of another person.

Rajasthan police's charge sheet states that Regar had claimed that his motive behind killing Afrazul was to punish him for indulging in "love jihad" (a term coined by Hindu fundamentalists to describe a relationship between a Muslim man and a Hindu woman).

However, the charge sheet continues, Regar made the claim to cover up his own illicit relationship with a woman. The woman, however, liked a Bengali Muslim man. Regar was upset and angry about it.