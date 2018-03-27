BENGALURU: The model code of conduct, that came into place immediately after the Election Commission on Tuesday announced the Karnataka assembly election on May 12, will not allow the Congress government from taking any policy decisions, an election official said.

"As per the MCC, the state government will not be able to take up new schemes or launch popular programmes.

"Announcement of new projects, programmes, concessions, financial grants in any form, promises or laying of foundation stones etc., which have the effect of influencing the voters in favour of the party in power is prohibited," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar told the media here.

Even if budgetary provisions has been made for a particular government scheme that was announced earlier, it cannot be taken up while the model code is in place as it will influence the voters, he added.

The poll panel, however, allows the implementation of schemes undertaken for tackling situations like drought, floods etc., with its prior approval.

The government also cannot transfer officers who connected with the conduct of elections including Deputy Commissioners, senior police officers, Returning Officers etc.

"No appointments or promotions in the government shall be made during this period without clearance from the EC," the CEO said.

The poll code also prohibits the government from making use of official vehicles for poll campaigning and other election-related activities.

With a team of over 1,300 enforcers across the state, who will ensure that the code of conduct is followed at all times, Sanjiv Kumar said the poll panel will make sure the elections are held in a "free and fair" manner.

Meanwhile, an official told IANS that though a scheduled cabinet meet was held in the state secretariat on Tuesday, no policy decisions were taken.