BHOPAL: Five months after he exposed the alleged links between the local police and the sand mining mafia in the Gwalior-Chambal region, 34-year-old TV journalist Sandeep Sharma was mowed down by a truck in Bhind town of Madhya Pradesh.

Sharma, who worked for News World in Bhind district, about 500 km from Bhopal, had done a series of sting operations on the rampant illegal sand mining in Bhind and adjoining parts of the Gwalior-Chambal region. In October 2017, he did a sting operation on Indraveer Singh Bhadauria, the then sub divisional officer police (SDOP-Ater) in Bhind district.

“Sandeep told me there was a threat to his life since he had done the sting on the SDOP. He was receiving life threats, and the SP of Bhind was informed about them in a letter, copies of which had been sent up to the level of the Prime Minister. He got police protection for a few days, but that was later removed,” Sharma’s cousin Kamta Prasad Tripathi said.

In Bhopal, IG (Intelligence) Makarand Deuskar confirmed that Sharma had written to the SP of Bhind in November 2017, alleging a threat to his life.Sharma was mowed down around 9 am when he was riding a motorbike near Kotwali. He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries while being treated.The police seized the truck that rammed him and are on the lookout for the driver.