BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recommenderd a CBI probe into the death of journalist Sandeep Sharma in Bhind town on Monday.Sharma was mowed down by a truck on Monday. He had had done a series of sting operations to expose illegal sand mining in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

On Tuesday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo moto cognizance of reports about the death of Sharma, who exposed nexus between local police and sand mining mafia. It sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.According to official sources, Chouhan — while reviewing law and order situationon Tuesday — recommended the CBI probe. On Monday, Chouhan had said safety of journalists who represent the fourth pillar of democracy was of utmost importance.

While the SP Bhind Prashant Khare had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) led by a deputy SP rank officer to probe the case on Monday, the journalist’s kin and the opposition Congress had demanded a CBI probe. They alleged the death was not the result of a road accident, but instead a well-planned murder.