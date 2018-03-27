Sandeep Sharma, a journalist with a national news channel, was probing a possible nexus between the police and the sand mafia. (Photo | ANI)

BHOPAL: A case of causing death by negligence under Section 304A of the IPC has been registered against the truck driver. Also, a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a deputy SP level officer has been constituted by the SP Bhind Prashant Khare to investigate the entire case, IG (Intelligence) Makarand Deuskar said in Bhopal.

Primary police investigations suggest that incident happened as both Sharma on the mobike and the truck coming from behind tried to move the vehicle to the left to avoid series of speed breakers near the Bhind City Kotwali, sources in Bhind police as well as state PHQ said.

However, not ready to buy the police claims that the incident was prima facie an accident as revealed by the CCTV footage of the incident, the deceased journalist’s cousin Kamta Prasad Tripathi and fellow journalist Vikas Sharma alleged that it was not an accidental death, but instead a well-planned murder conspired by those who had been exposed by Sharma through sting operations.

In the letter written by Sharma in November 2017 (a copy of which is with The New Indian Express), the TV channel scribe had sought police security and said that if anything untoward happened to him, SDOP Indraveer Singh Bhadauria will be responsible for it.