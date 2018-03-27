CHANDIGARH: Holding that his government did not stand for 'badla' (revenge) but for 'badlaav' (change), Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today vowed not to spare anyone found guilty of acts of commission and omission during the previous Akali Dal-BJP regime.

Winding up the debate on the Governor's address in the Assembly here, the chief minister attacked the BJP leadership for "trying to deflect public attention from the wrongs done by them, hoping to go scot-free".

He came down heavily at the SAD-BJP combine for their so-called Pol Khol Rallies, demanding to know what was there to expose.

His government, said Amarinder Singh said was in the process of verifying and examining every action of commission and omission done by the previous regime, and shall take appropriate legal action wherever necessary.

"I assure the people that those found guilty will not be spared," he declared, while adding his government did not stand for revenge but for change.

He informed the House that the Justice Mehtab Singh Commission of Enquiry had so far submitted five interim reports recommending cancellation of 225 cases, and compensation and disciplinary action in 31 cases.

Further legal action in this regard was currently underway, he said.

The CM's speech on the motion of thanks to Governor's address was marred by walkout by opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLAs.

AAP legislators protested the rejection of 'Conflict of Interest Bill 2018' by Speaker Rana K P Singh while LIP members opposed the use of English by the CM in his motion of thanks.

"These members should learn a bit of English," the CM remarked.

The chief minister, while listing down the achievements of his government, said the first year was spent in restructuring the systems, redefining the policies and reformulation of the programmes needed to put the state back on the track of growth and development.

Besides ending the 'jungle raj' and restoring the rule of law in the state, the first year of the Congress government had been a year of people experiencing relief from oppression, exploitation and hooliganism that people had come to associate with the previous government in the last ten years, he claimed.

This relief will now be followed by development and change, he said.

Noting "growing influence" of China in areas surrounding India, he suggested introduction of Mandarin language as an optional subject in the curriculum.

Citing the success of the STF's war against drugs, the Chief Minister announced his government's decision to strengthen the STF on Drugs by restructuring it as an independent and autonomous vertical of the Department of Police with dedicated personnel and resources.

A policy of no political interference in civil and police functioning had been adopted, the chief minister said pointing out that of 32 cases of sacrilege, 22 had been solved.

Amarinder Singh made a special mention of the war against corruption, reiterating his government's decision to lay the report of Justice Narang Commission in the ongoing Budget Session.

The chief minister also expressed satisfaction at the decline in the resource gap from Rs 10,000 crore in the previous fiscal to about Rs 4,000 crore this year.

He appealed to the people of Punjab to bear with his government for some time while it works to put the state back on the path of high-trajectory growth.

"Is it not ironical that Congress Governments are always required to correct the State's finances whereas the SAD-BJP Governments bring it to complete ruin?," he said.

Referring to the Development Tax imposed by the State at the rate of Rs 200 per month on income tax payees, he made it clear that the amount would be fully deductible from an individual's income under the existing Income Tax laws.

Reaffirming the Governor's statement that Punjab's water was only for Punjab, he announced his government's decision to launch a water conservation campaign in the state.

Dismissing as "sheer deception" SAD-BJP allegations on farm debt waiver, Amarinder Singh declared that though Rs 4,250 crore had been provided in the budget for 2018-19, his government would fully meet its commitment of Rs 9500 crore for the Debt Relief Scheme.

He also announced holding of polls in colleges and universities of the state which were stopped during the militancy period.

PTI VSD ADS ADS 03271849 NNNN