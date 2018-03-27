NEW DELHI: There is no proposal for scrapping Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, under the government's consideration, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir made the assertion while replying to a written question from BJP MP Ashwini Kumar.

"There is currently no such proposal under consideration of the government," Ahir said.

Kumar had asked whether the government was committed to scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution.