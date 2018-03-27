PUNE: Pune police today denied permission to several outfits which had planned a march tomorrow in support of right-wing Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide, the main accused in the violence that took place at Bhima-Koregoan on January 1.

"We have denied permission to the march citing law and order," said Shrikant Shinde, senior police inspector, Vishrambaug police station.

Sanjay Jadhar, Pune district president of Bhide's outfit, Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, alleged that the police denied permission at the "last moment", claiming that supporters would still gather at the riverbed near Shaniwarwada here to "express their sentiments" in support of Bhide.

He added that the outfit would still try to hold the march, which was to start from Shaniwarwada locality of the city and end at the Collectorate.

Jadhar said that the outfit wanted the case against Bhide to be withdrawn immediately.