CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that the state government will work out a proper assistance package for families of those from Punjab among the 39 Indians killed by IS in Iraq and till then, they will continue to get a monthly pension.

In his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks on the Governor's address to the assembly, the Chief Minister said while the state was waiting for the bodies of those confirmed as dead in Mosul, his government was also working out an adequate assistance package for their families.

He told the house that he had requested the Ministry of External Affairs to announce ex-gratia to their families and his government was awaiting their decision.

The Chief Minister said he was in constant with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her deputy V.K. Singh on the issue to ensure that the coffins containing the mortal remains of the victims are brought back to India with due respect and at the earliest possible.

The Central government had last week admitted in parliament that the 39 Indians missing in Iraq since June 2014, had been killed by the terrorist outfit IS.