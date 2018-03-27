NEW DELHI: The Central government has developed a strategy to modernise National Security Guard (NSG) and also acquired state of the art equipment and weapons to bolster its operational capacity, Parliament was told on Tuesday.

"Government has developed a strategy to modernize NSG and has adequately empowered it to continually scout for modern state of the art equipment for counter terrorism related operations with an aim to carry out intensive training evaluation and procurement, if found suitable," Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

He said that NSG has acquired/purchased state of the art equipment and weapons to bolster the operational capacity and that the NSG officers regularly undergo training to develop their counter-terrorism skills.

The minister said Rs 0.79 crore was utilised on training of NSG personnel and Rs 248.76 crore for procurement of arms and ammunition, machinery and equipment, motor vehicles for operations, clothing and tentage and items for information technology for the force.