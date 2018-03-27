JAMMU: Three people were killed and four injured in two separate accidents in Doda and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

A vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down a gorge in the Phagsoo area of Doda today killing two people, including a woman, and injuring four others, they said.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, officials added.

An 18-year-old man was severely injured after he slipped and fell from a moving bus in the Manjakote belt of Rajouri district, police said, adding that he succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.