NEW DELHI:The CPI(M), RSP and IUML joined the three other opposition parties to submit a notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, even as the YSR Congress MPs on Monday announced their decision to submit resignations on the last day of the Budget Session.

Seen as part of the opposition strategy to corner the government in Parliament, CPI(M) leader in Lok Sabha P Karunakaran and RSP leader N K Premachandran submitted the notice to Lok Sabha secretariat and requested for adding it to the revised list of business for Tuesday.“Under rule 198(b) of chapter XVII of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, I hereby give notice to move the motion of no-confidence in the Council of Ministers in the House on March 27, 2018. I request you to kindly include the motion in the revised list of business,” said the notice by CPI(M).

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress and Congress have already submitted notices for no-confidence motion. The Congress moved the notice on Friday while the TDP submitted it on March 17.

The decision by the YSR Congress was taken on Monday after a meeting chaired by the party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with the MPs to chalk out the future course of action.

YSRCP parliamentary party leader Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy said, “Our president has directed to submit the resignations immediately after the House is adjourned sine die, whenever it would be and we need not wait for the April 6 deadline as specified earlier.”

“The decision was taken in wake of the rapidly changing political developments and the possibility of the Parliament session term being shortened. We should be firm and speak our mind, was what our leader told our MPs,” he said.

He further said that Chandrababu Naidu has been toeing the line of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the issue and it would be better if TDP MPs too joined in the resignations which will send a strong message across the country on the Special Category Status issue, he said.