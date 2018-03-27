SRINAGAR: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday direction security officials to plug security loopholes and avoid collateral damage during anti-militancy operations and law and order situation in the Valley.

Gauba along with top officials of MHA reached Srinagar today to review the security, law and order and situation along the borders and Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP).

The Home Secretary chaired a high-level security review meeting with top police, CRPF, army and intelligence officials at SKICC, here this afternoon.

Sources said during the meeting, he was briefed about the prevailing security and law and order situation in the Valley.

“He was told that security forces are pro-active and maintaining pressure on militants by conducting anti-militancy operations. He was briefed about the “Operation All Out” against militants launched by the security forces last year,” they said.

According to sources, Gauba was told that operation against militants is continuing and many militants have been killed in security forces operations this year also. “He was informed that over 200 militants including top militant commanders were killed in anti-militancy operations last year”.

The home secretary, they said, expressed concern over the surge in militant recruitments in Valley and sought answers from security officials about local joining the militancy.

Sources said he also expressed concern over the killing of five security men including three army men and two policemen during a two-day long encounter with militants at Halmarpora area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Five militants, who had recently infiltrated, were also killed during the encounter.

They said the home secretary asked the security official to further strengthen the counter-infiltration grid to prevent militants from sneaking into the State to foment trouble.

Sources said home secretary also was briefed by army and BSF officials about the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in the State.

They said Gauba directed the security officials to retaliate strongly to the Pakistani troops ceasefire violations.

“You should give befitting reply to them,” sources quoted him as telling the security officials.

They said the home secretary directed the security officials to plug all the loopholes in the security system, especially along the frontiers.

“He also directed the officials to ensure that no collateral damage takes place during the counter-militancy operations or while dealing with law and order situation,” sources added

