SONEBHADRA: Three young children were charred to death in a fire that engulfed their house in Tendu village under Robertsganj Kotwali here, the police said today.

The victims were sleeping in the house with their mother when the house suddenly caught fire last night, the police said.

Though the mother was able to save one of her daughters, three other children identified as Parvin, 5, Rukhsar, 6, and Shahid, 4, died, the police said, adding that bodies have been sent for post mortem examination.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the police added.