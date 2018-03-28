RAIPUR: The suspected Maoists hacked to death a senior youth leader of the ruling BJP in the strife-torn Bijapur district, south Bastar, some 350 km south of Raipur.

“Four persons came to the BJP youth leader Jagdish Kondra at his residence, mercilessly attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and fled leaving him profusely bleeding. He succumbed to his injuries while on his way to hospital. We are investigating every angle into the incident but the role of outlawed Maoists are not ruled out as the leader was also in their hit list”, the additional superintendent of police (Bijapur) Divyang Patel told the New Indian Express.

The security forces have intensified the search operation in the area. Ironically the incident occurred barely a hundred metre away from the police station.

This is the first incident of a BJP leader killed by suspected Naxalites in Bastar this year, the police said.

Jagdish, who was the former member of Janpad and the district panchayat, was unhappy with the local BJP MLA and the state forest minister Mahesh Gagda who replaced him with his close confidant Murli Krishna as the president of party’s youth wing Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha in the district.

So, the police are also looking into the possible rivalry angle behind the killing of the youth leader.

“Our team is at the spot. Probe is on. We will soon reveal whether the small action team of Naxals killed Jagdish or it was the crime committed by others (his opponents)”, the Bastar inspector general of police Vivekanand Sinha said.

In recent years the Maoists have raised specially trained small action team to target the political leaders mainly those from the ruling BJP who are working in the conflict zone of Bastar.