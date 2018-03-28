NEW DELHI: Seemingly unbothered by a sting operation exposé on certain media houses agreeing to peddle hate against him, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that he can never hate those who try to stir up hate against him.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, “I can never hate those who try to stir up hate against me, with fake stories and their cunning twisting of fact. For them it’s just business; hate sold for a price, as the Cobrapost expose shows. I’m blessed and honoured that they make their livelihoods spinning lies about me.”

Investigative news portal, Cobrapost recently released a sting operation conducted by its journalist that showed senior employees of 17 media houses agreeing to push communally divisive news stories for a price.

Some of them also seemed to agree to produce defamatory content against Gandhi, among other politicians.

His party said on its Twitter handle that the "mainstream media's silence on the Cobrapost 'sting' is a telling tale on its own credibility".

(with inputs from PTI)