NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered an FIR against unknown persons in connection with allegations of cloning of the website of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle of Railways Ministry.

In a complaint to the CBI, the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd alleged that its official website www.rvnl.org was cloned with an intention to defraud the people with fraudulent recruitment notices.

In its FIR, the agency has slapped various Section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 relating to personation by using computer resource. The FIR has mentioned the period of the suspected offence during 2017 in Delhi and other places.

In a complaint filed on February 8, General Manager/HR of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited PP Pandey alleged, “It has been brought to our notice that some unscrupulous elements have opened a website at the address www.rvnl.in which is a exact copy of the official RVNL website with a difference in that fraud recruitment notices are being uploaded and information regarding interview dates published with an intention to fraud the people who may be applying for a job using this website.”

Pandey also attached printouts of the fraudulent website in his complaint to the agency which now part of the CBI FIR.

“It is requested that the matter may be investigated on top priority basis and the guilty persons brought to book. At the same time, it is requested that urgent steps may be taken to shut this website so as to prevent any fraud from happening,” Pandey further said in his complaint.

As per the instructions from the Centre for transparency in government working, RVNL is maintaining an official website to disseminate information regarding the working of the company, its achievements, its organisation and other related information.

“Whenever recruitments are done, advertisements are uploaded on the official website for information of public. However, no recruitment is being done as on date,” Pandey’s complaint further stated.

The complaint has mentioned as many as 61 fraudulent interview schedules/results and recruitment advertisements on the cloned website.