NEW DELHI:A proposal to move an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra is being actively debated among various Opposition parties in an attempt “to corner the brazen Modi government”.

“It is being discussed,” a Congress source said, adding that the draft was not final yet. The move, he said, was aimed to counter the high-handed attitude of the Modi government.Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan too met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi over the issue. Sources said the BJP’s gain in the recent round of Rajya Sabha polls has added to its arrogance.

Though the Congress was wary of supporting the CPM on the impeachment motion a few months ago, the grand old party now feels the need to hold the NDA accountable.Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge could not hide his anger against the government.

“There are several no-confidence motions against the government but they can’t be taken up in the Lok Sabha due to disruption created by BJP ally AIADMK,” he said.Party chief Rahul Gandhi had earlier supported four top SC judges who had criticised the CJI and later led a delegation demanding probe in the death of Judge Loya who was hearing the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case in which BJP chief Amit Shah was an accused.

Want to make BJP accountable, says Congress.

The big idea is to corner the BJP government that does not care for parliamentary democracy, says Congress. Claims recent Rajya Sabha victories have made the BJP more arrogant. Upset over Parliament’s failure to take up no-trust notices using protests in the well of the House as excuse. A draft of the motion seen by Express mentions the medical college bribe scam involving the Prasad Education Trust. It also refers to the roster issue flagged by four top SC judges in an unprecedented press meet a few months ago