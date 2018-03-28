MUMBAI: Hundreds of cheques were fraudulently issued from the accounts of National Peroxide and some other companies of Wadia Group, as per a complaint lodged by a senior official of the conglomerate.

The complaint was recently lodged with the NM Joshi Marg Police station and then transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police, said a police official today.

Shailesh Chouhan, the chief financial officer of National Peroxide, said in the complaint that 1,160 cheques were issued to a company called "RBIM Sales" and some other companies whose names resembled the names of Wadia Group firms between 2008 and 2017.

The cheques, totalling Rs 37 crore, were issued from the bank accounts of National Peroxide and other Wadia Group companies in Canara Bank and State Bank of India, Chouhan told police.

Five persons were involved in the issuance of cheques, according to the complaint.

Nobody has been arrested yet.

Wadia Group owed no money to RBIM or other recipient firms, nor were there any business dealings between the group and these firms, according to the complaint.

Police registered a case of cheating and other relevant offences under the IPC and transferred it to the EOW.

Further probe is on.