TOKYO: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj reached Tokyo on Wednesday to attend the ninth India-Japan Strategic Dialogue with Japanese Foreign Taro Kono.

The strategic dialogue between Swaraj and Kono is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Swaraj is on a three-day visit to Tokyo from 28-30 March 2018.

As per an official release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two sides will review all aspects of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest.

The MEA further said that the visit of Japanese Prime Minister to India in 2017 gave 'fresh impetus' to the bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Bilateral relations have been strengthened in diverse sectors in recent years. The visit of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to India in September 2017 has given fresh impetus to the ties," the MEA said.

"Japan is today one of the largest investors in India, with a growing presence in infrastructure projects, manufacturing, financial markets and capacity-building, among others," it added.

Earlier in 2014, India and Japan concluded a Special Strategic and Global Partnership during the landmark visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Japan.