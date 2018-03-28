Image of Naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

NAGPUR: Five Naxals including two women surrendered before Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra today, an official statement said.

The surrendered rebel leaders were carrying a reward of a total of Rs 25 lakh on their heads, police said.

Sainu alias Mirgu Jhuru Weddah (35), who was the `commander' of Company No 4 'A' platoon of Naxals and was involved in 62 police-Naxal skirmishes, had 17 cases of murder registered against him, police said.

He was carrying a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head.

Rupi alias Jhuri Kande Karoye (36), a woman Naxal, was Platoon commander of Company No 4 'C' from 2008, was involved in 42 cases of encounter, seven blasts and eight cases of murder, police said.

She was carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh on her head.

Others were identified as Arjun Barsay Poya (25), Chhaya alias Raje Devu Kudyeti (23) and Vinu alias Ramnath alias Bijawu Sundar Kowachi (23).

This is a second incident of surrender by Naxals in the area after two Naxals laid down the arms last month.

Last year, 22 rebels had surrendered in Gadchiroli, according to the police.