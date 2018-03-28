Four militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces.| PTI

JAMMU: Four militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, police said.

The gunfight broke out in Sunderbani area of Rajouri in the morning when heavily-armed militants opened fire on troops of 16 Raj Rifles, 6 Jat Regiment, as well Border Security Force troopers and state police personnel sent to check the area after suspicious movements were reported from there, the officer said.

AK rifles, magazines, hand grenades and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from the possession of the slain militants, and the exact identity of the slain militants is being established, the officer said.

"Search operation is still going on in the area," police said.