ITANAGAR: Four young girls who went missing from Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh since March 21, have been traced in South India, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (East) Uper Bitin said that the girls, aged between 12 and 16 years, were found travelling in a train between Chennai and Bengaluru yesterday.

He said the girls were intercepted by the Government Railway Police personnel.

However, state Home Minister Kumar Waii said that the girls were traced in Vellore by Lohit district Superintendent of Police Issac Pertin in close coordination with his Vellore counterpart.

The girls -- Kumaisi Pul (12), Anjalu Ngadong (16), Ashilu Yun (15) and Kambli Chetry (14) -- have admitted to have left their homes on their own in search of jobs, Waii added.

According to an FIR lodged at the Tezu police station by the mother of one of the missing girls, they went missing from Wakro on the evening of March 21 last and the families feared that they could be the victims of human trafficking.

A police team from Tezu was being sent to bring the girls back and they were expected within the next few days, the DIG said.

Their parents have been informed accordingly, he said.

It was not clear whether the girls were together when they went missing, Bitin said.