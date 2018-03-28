NEW DELHI: CBSE also could not explain why same set of question papers were sent to all regional centres this year, instead of different question papers, as was the practice earlier.For his part, all HRD minister Prakash Javadekar could say was that a “foolproof system will be put in place so there is no leak now”.

“I am also a parent and understand the anguish of parents and students totally. I could not sleep (last night). I want to assure you that a foolproof mechanism will be put in place,” he told reporters.CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal said that it was in the “interest of fairness that the examinations for two papers had been cancelled.”

“Students should not be worried. We will very soon announce the new dates (for the examinations),” she said.CBSE sources, on the other hand, revealed that the board had received the leaked question paper — in handwritten form — a day before the Maths examination in an envelope.

“However, there was no way of matching it with the actual question papers as they were kept in banks as is the usual practice and cannot be opened till minutes before the examinations start at centres,” said a source. He added that the chairperson and several other CBSE officials had also received the leaked question paper on their phones much before the Maths paper started at 10 am on Wednesday.

The CBSE, officials said, on Thursday also experimented with a new system to deliver question papers to schools. In the new system, for which a “mock drill” was carried out at some examination centres in Delhi — URLs were sent to schools and passwords were given to them to open the question papers at a specified time.

“In this system, schools were asked to open and then print the question papers at a given time. This did away with the need of carrying and storing of question papers at different locations and ensured that schools can only be allowed to print the papers just ahead of the specified time,” said a CBSE official. “We will assess how this system works out. But schools should be in a position to print high number of papers quickly.”