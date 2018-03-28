NEW DELHI: The Janata Dal (United) today rejected allegations that it had used caste analysis provided by Cambridge Analytica, accused of data breach, saying the party does not believe in using such means for electoral politics.

The party's reaction came after Christopher Wylie, who blew the lid off the alleged scam involving mining of Facebook user data to manipulate elections, tweeted details that claim to expose the British consultancy's work in India dating back to 2003.

Wylie, 28, has claimed that SCL India (formerly Strategic Communication Laboratories, the parent company of Cambridge Analytica) was asked to provide electoral research and strategy for the 2010 Bihar elections for the JD (U).

But JD (U) leader K C Tyagi rejected the allegation, saying his party does not believe in using data for electoral politics.

"I have said this in the past. I repeat again that the JD (U) does not believe in such means. We fight elections the way it should be contested," he said.