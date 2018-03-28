ARA: The main accused in the murder of two journalists in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on March 25, 2018, surrendered before the Ara Civil Court on Wednesday.

Accused Dabloo Miyan, the son of another arrested person Harshu Miyan, surrendered before the court in connection with the killings on Ara-Sasaram highway.

Harshu, husband of former village head Saheeda Pravin, and Dabloo had allegedly rammed their SUV (sports utility vehicle) into the two motorcycle-borne journalists -- Navin Nishchal and his associate Vijay Singh, who worked for Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar.

Meanwhile, family members of the journalists alleged that they were “murdered” by the former village head's family.

An FIR, lodged by Navin’s brother Rajesh at Garhani police station against Harshu, Dabloo and two other unknown persons alleged that the accused deliberately chased and crushed the two scribes, who wrote against Harshu’s family.