NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'NaMo App' has witnessed around two lakh new downloads after the Congress alleged 'data theft' by the application, the BJP sources claimed today.

When the Congress Party started the '#DeleteNaMoApp campaign' on social media, hardly would they have imagined that the outcome would have been so different, party sources here said.

"Since the Congress campaign against NaMo App started, it has notched up more than 2 lakh new downloads. The rate of downloads has increase manifold since the Congress & Rahul Gandhi started attacking it," a senior party source said.

BJP sources said that Modi, in a recent meeting with MPs, had stressed upon the need to connect with people using the App.

The party had initiated a massive outreach campaign using this App to involve booth level workers across the country.

After allegations that data from the prime minister's official App was shared with foreign firms without the consent of users, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said the NaMo App secretly recorded audio, video and contacts.

Gandhi used the hashtag "DeleteNaMoApp".

Hitting back, Union minister Smriti Irani had said even "Chhota Bheem", a cartoon character, knew that commonly asked permission on Apps do not "tantamount to snooping".