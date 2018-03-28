BHOPAL: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government after taking note of an alleged order to women hostellers of a central university to remove their clothes.

The rights panel's action came after the media highlighted the incident at Dr Hari Singh Gaur University in Sagar district, wherein nearly 50 female hostellers were allegedly forced to remove their clothes to find the culprit who had thrown a used sanitary pad in a hostel corridor last week.

Directing the state government and its Chief Secretary to reply within four weeks, the NHRC said that if media reports on the incident were true, it was tantamount to inhuman action and violation of the privacy of the women students.

A probe committee set up by the university Vice Chancellor is expected to submit a report on the incident by March 28.

