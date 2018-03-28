NEW DELHI: Leaders of various opposition parties today decided do raise with President Ram Nath Kovind their concerns on dilution of the provisions of arrest in the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and seek his intervention.

Led by the Congress, leaders of various opposition parties, are expected to meet the President at 5:30 pm today and hand over a memorandum.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that the dilution of arrest provisions in the SC/ST Act by the Supreme Court comes in the backdrop of "growing" atrocities on Dalits and tribals across the country.

"The Supreme Court ruling diluting provisions of arrest in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act comes in the backdrop of growing atrocities against Dalits and Adivasis across India," he said on the Twitter.

"Leaders from opposition parties will meet President Kovind this evening to share their concerns," he said.

Various parties have been protesting on the issue and have demanded that the government seek a review of the Supreme Court judgement or bring amendments in the law.