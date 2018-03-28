NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over reports of murder of two journalists, Naveen Kumar Singh and Singh Vijay Singh in Bhojpur district of Bihar on March 24, 2018, the Press council of India on Wednesday sought a report from the Bihar Government in this regard.

"Press Council of India(PCI) Chairman Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad has noted with concern reports of murder of two journalists, Naveen Kumar Singh and Singh Vijay Singh in Bhojpur district of Bihar on 24.3.2018.

Taking suo-motu cognizance of the issue, a report on facts of the case has been called for from the Government of Bihar through Chief Secretary, secretary (Home), Director General of Police, District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, Bhojpur,''the release from the PCI said.