Police use batons to control the situation after an armed crowd allegedly barged into a police station over Ram Navami clashes at Kandi in Murshidabad on Monday. | PTI

ASANSOL: Internet services were suspended and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC clamped in West Bengal's Asansol-Ranigunj area today following violence over a Ram Navami procession.

Internet services were suspended to check the spread of rumours and the prohibitory orders were clamped to maintain peace, Asansol sub-divisional officer Proloy Roychowdhury said.

Mobile telephone services would, however, remain operational in the area, he said.

Police patrolling has been stepped up and RAF deployed in the area, he said, adding that three top police officers have been rushed here from Kolkata.

Clashes broke out between two groups on Monday over a Ram Navami procession at Ranigunj in Bardhman West district.

One person was killed and two police officers were injured.

Asansol-Durgapur Deputy Commissioner of Police Arindam Dutta Chowdhury lost a hand when agitators hurled a bomb at him.

He is being treated at a Durgapur-based hospital.