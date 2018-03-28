KOLKATA: Amidst the ongoing row between the Mamata Banerjee government and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the West Bengal violence, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi's plans to visit the Burdwan district was stalled after the state government denied him adequate security.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, the Governor was advised against the visit due to the tense situation.

The statement said that Governor Tripathi had planned a visit to the Durgapur hospital where Deputy Commissioner of Asansol Police Arindam Dutta Chowdhury was admitted. Chowdhury was injured in March 26 violence over a Ram Navami procession.

"However, State Government informed that in view of deployment of police in the area, it will be difficult to provide adequate security to the Governor during the visit and also that the situation is still tense there including nearby areas of Raniganj and Asansol and it is not advisable for the Governor to visit Durgapur," it further read.

DCP Chowdhury is being treated at a hospital in Durgapur after he lost a hand when agitators hurled a bomb at him.

Tension prevailed at Beldi village in Purulia district, Raniganj in Paschim Burdwan district and Kankinara in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday where three people fell victims to the violence.