PANAJI: A Romanian national has been arrested for installing skimming devices at bank ATMs, Goa Police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Alex Patrica, 28, a police spokesperson said.

"The accused was in Goa on a tourist visa and was arrested while he was installing the data skimming device in a Punjab National Bank ATM here. He has confessed to installing skimmers in other ATMs in the past."

The spokesperson said after installing the skimming device and stealing debit/credit card details, the accused would withdraw money from the duped customers accounts.