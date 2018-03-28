NEW DELHI: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday supported Opposition's proposal to move an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

"The Samajwadi Party stands with the impeachment motion, which is about bringing independence and unquestionable integrity to the judiciary," SP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader D.P. Tripathi said that opposition parties, including the Congress, have initiated the process to impeach the CJI.

"A lot of opposition parties have signed the draft proposal for moving an impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra. Many parties like Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Left parties and I think TMC and Congress have also signed it," NCP General Secretary D.P. Tripathi told ANI.

The development came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting with senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan earlier in the day to discuss a possible impeachment motion against the CJI.

The impeachment motion is in relation to the CJI's handling of the matters raised by four Supreme Court judges in a press conference on January 11.

Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M.B. Lokur and Kurien Joseph had earlier this year said Misra was assigning important cases in an arbitrary manner to junior judges, ignoring these four senior judges.