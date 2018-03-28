KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed her gratitude towards Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for her comments on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

In a tweet she wrote, "Thank you Mayawati Ji for your comments about Bengal. You have exposed the BJP govt. BJP govt is scared as we are all working together."

Mayawati accused the Modi government of having different standards for West Bengal and slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for trying to create unrest by carrying out a "protest with arms".

A clash broke out between two groups centering a Ram Navami procession in the state's Raniganj on Monday.

A person was allegedly hacked to death while the Deputy Commissioner of Police lost a hand after getting hit by a bomb.

Tension soared high as several shops and houses were vandalised and set ablaze. Police have arrested 19 people so far for fomenting trouble.

Heavy police force has been deployed and police pickets put up in the area since Monday evening to prevent any more untoward incidents. Police claimed the situation was under control.