KOLKATA: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will inquire if there was any racket involved in the alleged Bengali question paper leak on the first day of the examination, a senior Council official said.

The Bengali question paper of Class 12 Board exam was allegedly circulated on WhatsApp at an examination centre at Kaliachak in Malda district, one hour after the examination started yesterday.

Council president Mahua Das told reporters, "We will hold an inquiry to find out if there was any such leak and if any racket was involved to create confusion among the public.

"I do not believe that any teacher will commit such an act. We will first ascertain the truth."

Das asserted that with several preventive measures in place, there was little possibility of the Higher Secondary question paper getting leaked.

Elaborating on the measures, Das said, "For the first time we have introduced the post of a special invigilator.The Council also did not allow candidates to go to the washroom within one hour of the examination."

And with every classroom having three invigilators, including a special invigilator, to check if anyone was using mobile phones all preventive measures were in place, she said adding "We will see, there is no lacuane."

This apart each packet question had a computer generated bar code, Das said.

During the Secondary Examinations (state-run Class 10 Board exam) earlier this month, there were allegations of the circulation of physical science question paper on WhatsApp during examination time in the same district.

But the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education had confirmed that the images were those of physical science paper of the previous year.