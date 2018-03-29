The identity of the militant, who hailed from south Kashmir, has been kept secret by police. | ANI Twitter Photo

SRINAGAR: Another Kashmiri militant has laid down weapons on the call of his mother and returned home and given up militancy.

"Another mother's appeal to her son to shun militancy and return home gets response. God bless the family and show path to others," Director General of Police S P Vaid said in a tweet.

The identity of the militant, who hailed from south Kashmir, has been kept secret by police.

A senior police official, pleading anonymity, told New Indian Express that the youth had joined militancy this month only.

Without disclosing which group he had joined, he said the militant’s returning home is significant.

“He was very important person and bringing him back into mainstream is an achievement”, the official said.

He said there was lot of effort by the family and local police in persuading the youth to return and give up militancy. “We hope some other associates of the youth will also give up militancy and return back to their homes.”

He said they are keeping the identity of the youth, who lay down arms, as secret to prevent any harm being done to the youth or their families. “For their safety and security, their identity is being protected”.

The official said the persons arrested are being immediately shown to media but the identity of the youth, who give up militancy, is being protected and kept secret for their own safety.

He said the return of the youth and his joining mainstream is an “encouraging” and families of youth, who have taken up guns, should appeal their militant sons to return.

They should try to convince their militant sons to give up the gun and return back, the official said.

Meanwhile, mother of 17-year-old Srinagar youth Fahad Mushtaq Waza, who had joined Lashkar-e-Toiba on Friday last, made a passionate appeal to her son to give up arms and return home.

“I appeal you to come back. You have left us in shock. Please return back,” said Fahad’s mother Maimoona.